Has Mimecast (MIME) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Mimecast (MIME) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Mimecast is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 665 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mimecast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MIME's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MIME has moved about 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -14.8%. This means that Mimecast is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Splunk (SPLK). The stock is up 14.6% year-to-date.

For Splunk, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mimecast belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 148 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 32.7% so far this year, meaning that MIME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Splunk is also part of the same industry.

Mimecast and Splunk could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

