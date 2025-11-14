Has Integra Resources (ITRG) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Integra Resources Corp. is one of 240 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Integra Resources Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRG's full-year earnings has moved 52.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ITRG has gained about 251.8% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 21.5%. This means that Integra Resources Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kinross Gold (KGC). The stock has returned 175.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold's current year EPS has increased 24.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Integra Resources Corp. is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 69 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.9% so far this year, meaning that ITRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kinross Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved +123.3% year to date.

Integra Resources Corp. and Kinross Gold could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

