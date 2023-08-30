Has e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

e.l.f. Beauty is one of 193 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 31.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ELF has returned about 141.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 2.2%. As we can see, e.l.f. Beauty is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Helen of Troy (HELE) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.3%.

Over the past three months, Helen of Troy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.7% so far this year, so ELF is performing better in this area. Helen of Troy is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on e.l.f. Beauty and Helen of Troy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.