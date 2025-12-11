Has Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Been Good for Investors?

Key Points

Dutch Bros stock has gained 60.6% since its September 2021 IPO, slightly ahead of the S&P 500's 53% return.

The company's market cap soared 336%, but heavy stock dilution limited shareholder gains.

The coffee chain has doubled its store count since going public, funded partly by secondary stock offerings -- and plans to almost double again by 2029.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has been around since 1992, but joined the public stock market much later. The company raised $557 million in its initial public offering (IPO) on Sept. 17, 2021.

How have early investors fared in the roughly four years since then?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Dutch Bros beat the market, but just barely

As of Dec. 9, Dutch Bros stock has gained 60.6% since the IPO. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index rose 53% over the same period, though. In other words, Dutch Bros hasn't exactly crushed the market since going public.

Move the goalposts, change the story

Dutch Bros' stock returns change dramatically if I shift the starting point of the comparison by just a few days. For example, the stock posted an underwhelming 14% return since Sept. 20, 2021 -- just three calendar days after the IPO. I could also cherry-pick a starting date to make Dutch Bros look mighty good:

The market cap grew faster than your portfolio

Either way, Dutch Bros' stock has seen robust but not mind-blowing returns over time. But the stock started out with a modest $1.71 billion market cap, and now it's up to $7.48 billion. That's a 336% increase -- far ahead of the double-digit gains its investors experienced.

That mismatch is the result of massive stock dilution. That's a two-part issue:

Dutch Bros ran several secondary stock offerings in 2023 and 2024, bolstering a cash-poor balance sheet. The company had 57.4 million fully diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2023. By the end of 2024, the diluted share count had ballooned to 115.2 million.

The company also offers stock-based compensation to some employees. That non-cash expense accounted for 19% of Dutch Bros' selling, general, and administrative costs in 2023, for instance. Backing out just that line item from 2023's bottom line would lift full-year earnings from $0.03 to $0.27 per diluted share. This program also adds a significant number of additional shares every year, on top of the company's secondary stock offerings.

Why Dutch Bros keeps selling stock

Dutch Bros is raising capital for a reason, of course. The store count has exploded from 503 drive-through coffee shops in September 2021 to 1,043 locations in the latest report. And nearly all of the additional stores are company-owned, while the number of franchised operations only increased by 20%.

Management aims to have a cheeky 2,029 coffee shops in operation by the year 2029. Those stores don't just build themselves. So Dutch Bros sells stock, takes on loans, and builds company-owned locations across the country in a spirited growth effort.

Just keep in mind that the ambitious growth strategy also limits its stock returns due to heavy dilution along the way.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $476,675 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $53,035 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $499,978!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.