Has CTS (CTS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CTS (CTS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CTS is one of 664 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTS' full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CTS has returned about 2.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -28.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CTS is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Amdocs (DOX) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.3%.

The consensus estimate for Amdocs' current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CTS is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.4% so far this year, so CTS is performing better in this area.

Amdocs, however, belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #144. The industry has moved -31.4% so far this year.

CTS and Amdocs could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

