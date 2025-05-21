Has CoreCard (CCRD) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CoreCard Corporation is one of 270 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CoreCard Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRD's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CCRD has returned about 14% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 4.8% on average. As we can see, CoreCard Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Huron Consulting (HURN) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.4%.

Over the past three months, Huron Consulting's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CoreCard Corporation belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 129 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, so CCRD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Huron Consulting belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #138. The industry has moved +0.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CoreCard Corporation and Huron Consulting as they could maintain their solid performance.

