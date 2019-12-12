Has Communications Systems (JCS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Communications Systems (JCS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JCS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Communications Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JCS's full-year earnings has moved 93.75% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, JCS has returned 334.48% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 30.21%. This means that Communications Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, JCS is a member of the Communication - Components industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.12% so far this year, so JCS is performing better in this area.

JCS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.