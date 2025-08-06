Has Celestica (CLS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Celestica (CLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Celestica is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Celestica is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLS' full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLS has moved about 112.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.9%. This means that Celestica is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Calix (CALX). The stock is up 62% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Calix's current year EPS has increased 166.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Celestica is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 59% so far this year, meaning that CLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Calix belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 173-stock industry is currently ranked #79. The industry has moved +21.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Celestica and Calix as they could maintain their solid performance.

