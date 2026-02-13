Has Celcuity (CELC) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Celcuity, Inc. (CELC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Celcuity, Inc. is one of 925 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celcuity, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELC's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CELC has returned 5.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.1%. This means that Celcuity, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN). The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 18.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celcuity, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 447 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7% so far this year, so CELC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Celcuity, Inc. and Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.