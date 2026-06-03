Has Braskem (BAK) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Braskem (BAK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Braskem is one of 249 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Braskem is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAK's full-year earnings has moved 187.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BAK has moved about 37% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 18.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Braskem is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Bunge Global (BG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45%.

In Bunge Global's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Braskem is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, meaning that BAK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bunge Global belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved +31.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Braskem and Bunge Global. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Braskem S.A. (BAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.