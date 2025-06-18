Has Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aris Mining Corporation is one of 233 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aris Mining Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMN's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARMN has returned about 95.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 9%. As we can see, Aris Mining Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coeur Mining (CDE). The stock has returned 61.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining's current year EPS has increased 89.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aris Mining Corporation belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 56.3% so far this year, meaning that ARMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Coeur Mining belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved +0.6% year to date.

Aris Mining Corporation and Coeur Mining could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

