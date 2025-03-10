Has Anterix (ATEX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anterix (ATEX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Anterix is one of 604 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Anterix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEX's full-year earnings has moved 42.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ATEX has gained about 28% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 5.5%. As we can see, Anterix is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Cisco Systems (CSCO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8%.

In Cisco Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Anterix belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.3% this year, meaning that ATEX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cisco Systems, however, belongs to the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved +7.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Anterix and Cisco Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

