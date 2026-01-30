Has ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ADC Therapeutics SA is a member of our Medical group, which includes 929 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ADC Therapeutics SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADCT's full-year earnings has moved 24.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ADCT has returned 6.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ADC Therapeutics SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Assertio (ASRT) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.3%.

For Assertio, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ADC Therapeutics SA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 450 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.1% so far this year, so ADCT is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Assertio falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 141 stocks and is ranked #149. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.9%.

ADC Therapeutics SA and Assertio could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

