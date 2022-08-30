Has Absolute Software (ABST) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Absolute Software Corporation is one of 661 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Absolute Software Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABST's full-year earnings has moved 487.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ABST has gained about 25.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -26.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Absolute Software Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sanmina (SANM). The stock is up 20% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sanmina's current year EPS has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Absolute Software Corporation is a member of the Security industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.2% this year, meaning that ABST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sanmina belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #10. The industry has moved -4.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Absolute Software Corporation and Sanmina as they could maintain their solid performance.





