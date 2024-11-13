News & Insights

Harvest Technology Partners with Pulsar for Global Expansion

November 13, 2024 — 07:31 pm EST

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group has forged a strategic partnership with Pulsar International to expand its global reach in real-time video streaming and connectivity solutions. The agreement, which leverages Pulsar’s extensive satellite network, aims to enhance Harvest’s market presence by reselling its products through Pulsar’s established customer base. This collaboration marks a significant step in Harvest’s three-year growth strategy, focusing on capturing market share with the help of trusted partners.

