Harvest Technology Group Issues New Shares on ASX

November 14, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 2,860,013 fully paid ordinary shares to Three Pro Consultants Ltd, with the shares set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move could potentially attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the tech sector.

