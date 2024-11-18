Harvest Lane Increases Stake in Xref Ltd

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Harvest Lane Asset Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Xref Ltd, acquiring a 5.24% voting power with 9,906,928 ordinary shares. The acquisition was made through Harvest Lane’s Absolute Return Fund, reflecting their strategic investment in Xref’s growth potential. This move underscores Harvest Lane’s confidence in Xref’s market position, possibly influencing stock market perceptions.

For further insights into AU:XF1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.