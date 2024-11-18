News & Insights

Harvest Lane Increases Stake in Xref Ltd

November 18, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

Harvest Lane Asset Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Xref Ltd, acquiring a 5.24% voting power with 9,906,928 ordinary shares. The acquisition was made through Harvest Lane’s Absolute Return Fund, reflecting their strategic investment in Xref’s growth potential. This move underscores Harvest Lane’s confidence in Xref’s market position, possibly influencing stock market perceptions.

