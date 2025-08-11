Key Points GAAP revenue of $20.5 million in Q2 2025 surpassed analyst expectations by 9.3%, despite a decline from the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP loss per share was $(0.01) in Q2 2025.

Cash provided by operations (GAAP) improved sharply to $2.8 million in Q2 2025, up from an outflow in the prior-year period.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), a provider of specialized laboratory technologies for biomedical and life sciences research, released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 11, 2025. GAAP revenue came in ahead of analyst predictions at $20.5 million in Q2 2025, outpacing the $18.75 million GAAP consensus by $1.75 million. This top-line beat comes even as GAAP revenue dropped 11.3% year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) showed a smaller loss than anticipated, recorded at $(0.01) compared to the estimated $(0.025). Year over year, operating cash flow (GAAP) made a significant turnaround, swinging from a negative $0.8 million to a positive $2.8 million. However, gross margin (GAAP) narrowed to 56.4%. Overall revenue continues to trend downward, with GAAP revenue decreasing from $23.1 million in Q2 2024 to $20.5 million in Q2 2025. Some traction in new product segments but also highlighted persistent profitability and market headwinds.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.01) $(0.03) $0.00 $0.01 Revenue $20.5 million $18.75 million $23.1 million (11.3%) Gross Margin 56.4 % 57.2 % (0.8 pp) Adjusted EBITDA $1.5 million $1.3 million 15.4 % decrease Cash Provided by Operations $2.8 million $(0.8) million N/A

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Harvard Bioscience makes laboratory instruments and devices that support research in areas like drug discovery, therapy development, and preclinical testing. Its core products are used by universities, pharmaceutical firms, and contract research organizations to test new drugs, analyze cellular behavior, and monitor laboratory animals in both basic and advanced research. Product lines include implantable telemetry (wireless monitoring for lab animals), electroporation systems for bioproduction and therapy, and the MeshMEA system (microelectrode array platforms for organoid and cellular activity studies).

The company's recent strategy centers on expanding high-growth product families in therapy research and bioproduction. Success relies heavily on new product adoption, ongoing innovation, and effective cost management. Dedicating resources to research and development remains key, especially as Harvard Bioscience targets emerging scientific fields like organoid-based research, which seeks to mimic human organ behavior in lab models. Maintaining its competitive edge requires both rapid development cycles and robust intellectual property protections in global markets.

Quarter Highlights: Performance, Shifts, and Product Trends

GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 surpassed forecasts, climbing above the company’s own GAAP revenue guidance. Despite this, total revenue (GAAP) declined by 11.3% compared to Q2 2024, showing ongoing softness in most core business segments. Management attributed much of the contraction to continued sluggishness in global academic and industrial demand, especially in China, where macroeconomic and policy developments such as new tariffs have made an impact. While top-line pressure persisted, the revenue figure demonstrated resilience versus expectations, aided by demand for newer product platforms and expansion in the United States and Europe, as GAAP revenue exceeded analyst estimates.

Profitability metrics remained a challenge. Gross margin (GAAP) contracted by 0.8 percentage points from the prior-year period. This continued the trend of margin pressures as noted by the company in recent quarters, stemming mainly from lower capacity utilization at manufacturing facilities and an unfavorable product mix, as reflected in the reported gross margin declines in recent quarters. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, improved approximately 19.9% compared to last year’s result. Operational efficiency efforts also filtered through to the bottom line: sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development expenses dropped by 15.8%, 25%, and 17% respectively year over year. These cuts are part of ongoing company-wide cost controls, set to deliver incremental benefit in subsequent quarters.

New product initiatives remain front and center for the company. The MeshMEA system, a microelectrode array tool for organoid research, saw notable placements in top-tier academic and commercial labs, with management citing early adopter feedback. The SoHo implantable telemetry platform expanded its capabilities, now supporting additional cardiac and neuromonitoring features for laboratory animal studies. Meanwhile, Harvard Bioscience’s BTX electroporation systems continued gaining traction for use in cell therapy bioproduction, including applications focused on CAR-T therapy (a form of immunotherapy). Each of these product groups targets high-growth markets and advances the company’s diversification into new research fields.

The period also saw improved working capital management and operational cash flow. Cash provided by operations (GAAP) shifted to a positive result compared to an outflow in Q2 2024, driven by tighter management of receivables and inventories. As in recent periods, the company recorded no dividend payment.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Forward View

The company reported $7.4 million in cash and equivalents (GAAP) as of June 30, 2025, up from $4.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Debt levels (GAAP) stood at $34.9 million as of June 30, 2025. However, stockholders’ equity (GAAP) dropped sharply to $15.7 million as of June 30, 2025, from $63.3 million as of December 31, 2024, largely reflecting the $48 million goodwill impairment recorded in Q1 2025. This non-cash charge severely impacted the balance sheet but had no direct effect on current cash flow. Ongoing covenant breaches under the company’s credit agreement highlight continued refinancing risk.

Lenders waived breaches related to debt covenants at the June 30, 2025 test date, granting Harvard Bioscience until December 5, 2025 to refinance or repay its obligations. While this provided critical breathing room, leadership made clear that future debt refinancing would likely come at higher-than-commercial rates, increasing the cost of capital going forward.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

For Q3 2025, management offered guidance projecting revenue between $19 million and $21 million and a gross margin of 56% to 58%. This outlook suggests expectations for continued revenue stabilization, but not yet a return to year-over-year growth, as GAAP revenue of $20.5 million in Q2 2025 declined from $23.1 million in Q2 2024. The range incorporates ongoing uncertainties in academic research funding and ongoing geopolitical developments affecting demand in China and other key markets.

Looking beyond the next quarter, leadership said it is prioritizing cost discipline and new product growth, seeing the potential for margin expansion and revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and later years. Management provided no quantitative longer-term forecasts. Success in future periods depends on broader adoption of recent product introductions, continued cash generation, and positive progress toward debt refinancing.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.