Harvard Bioscience Sets 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split; Shares Drop 12% Overnight

March 08, 2026 — 08:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO), a provider of specialized life-science research instruments, announced for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split that will take effect on March 13, 2026, with split-adjusted trading beginning March 16, 2026.

Following the announcement HBIO shares fell roughly 12% in overnight trading, extending Friday's decline.

Under the split, every 10 existing shares will be consolidated into a new share, reducing the outstanding share count from roughly 44.7 million to 4.47 million. Harvard Bioscience noted that the reverse split does not change the total number of authorized shares. The company will also make proportional adjustments to outstanding stock options, warrants, convertible securities, and equity incentive plans.

The company is schedules to report its fourth-quarter financial results on March 12, 2026, ahead of market open.

HBIO has traded between $0.28 and $0.95 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's (March 6, 2026) trading at $0.55, down 3.68%. During the overnight trading session, the stock slipped to $0.47, down 12.76%.

