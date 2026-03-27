Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Price Target Increased by 200.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Harvard Bioscience (NasdaqCM:HBIO) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is an increase of 200.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.71% from the latest reported closing price of $5.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harvard Bioscience. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 45.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBIO is 0.07%, an increase of 215.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.87% to 21,739K shares. The put/call ratio of HBIO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMH Equity holds 4,048K shares representing 91.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares , representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Weber Capital Management holds 3,200K shares representing 72.44% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,773K shares representing 40.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing an increase of 39.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 138.51% over the last quarter.

Meros Investment Management holds 1,218K shares representing 27.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares , representing an increase of 24.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 87.84% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 1,109K shares representing 25.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 90.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBIO by 1,480.33% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.