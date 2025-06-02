The Hartford Partners With Nayya to Streamline Benefits Experience

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG recently teamed up with Nayya, an AI-driven benefits engagement platform, to provide a personalized enrollment experience to the former’s Employee Benefits clients. This solution can be integrated with other prominent HR technology systems, providing employers with a more tailored and intuitive benefits enrollment process for their employees.

Providing benefits tailored to each individual’s specific needs is expected to improve the enrollment experience. An in-depth understanding of benefits options is made easier by Nayya, which is built with a human-centered design approach, crafted by benefits professionals and HR specialists. The solution leverages employee data to deliver personalized recommendations, simplifies benefits selection with plan cost comparisons and provide clear explanations behind each recommendation.

Therefore, the recent move seems to be a time opportune one since employers increasingly require advanced tools to enable employees navigate benefits options seamlessly according to The Hartford’s annual Future of Benefits survey. An enhanced benefits utilization not only supports employee satisfaction but also contributes to higher workforce retention rates.

Benefits of the Recent Move to The Hartford

The collaboration with Nayya reflects The Hartford’s continued investment in upgrading HR technology, aimed at elevating the overall benefits experience. A simplified claims processing procedure may result in a higher degree of customer satisfaction and improved retention rates. As a result of the extensive benefits offered by the Nayya solution, more people may opt for HIG’s Employee Benefit plans, which will fetch higher premiums for the insurer.

The Employee Benefits segment offers group life, disability and various other group insurance coverages to members of employer groups, associations and affinity organizations via direct insurance policies, and also provides reinsurance services to other insurance providers. The unit’s earned premiums grew 2% year over year in the first quarter of 2025 on the back of new business growth, strong persistency rates and exposure growth on existing accounts.

Also, teaming up with a digital platform like Nayya reflects The Hartford’s endeavor to be in sync with the ongoing trend of digitization across every sphere of life.

The Hartford’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of The Hartford have gained 27.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 26.4% growth. HIG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space are Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN, HCI Group, Inc. HCI and Kemper Corporation KMPR. While Horace Mann sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HCI Group and Kemper carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Horace Mann’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 24.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2025 earnings implies an improvement of 26.1% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 6.6%. The consensus mark for HMN’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.5% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of HCI Group outpaced earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 42.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $15.54 per share, which has more than doubled from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 18.4% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for HCI’s 2025 earnings has moved 3.7% north in the past 30 days.

Kemper’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 21.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMPR’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 7.6% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues implies growth of 7.5%. The consensus mark for KMPR’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.1% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Horace Mann, HCI Group and Kemper have gained 28.2%, 75.5% and 8%, respectively, in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.