Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $851 million, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $625 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $866 million or $3.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $7.226 billion from $6.810 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $851 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.04 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $7.226 Bln vs. $6.810 Bln last year.

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