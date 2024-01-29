Harte Hanks Appoints David Garrison As Permanent CFO

(RTTNews) - Customer experience company, Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS), Monday announced that its interim Chief Financial Officer David Garrison would take up the role permanently with immediate effect.

Before the interim position, Garrison had served as CFO of Digital Lumens Inc.

Further, the company said that it has named David Fisher as Chief Transformation Officer.

In the pre-market activity, Harte Hanks stock is trading at $7.84, up 1.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

