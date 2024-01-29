News & Insights

Harte Hanks Appoints David Garrison As Permanent CFO

January 29, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Customer experience company, Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS), Monday announced that its interim Chief Financial Officer David Garrison would take up the role permanently with immediate effect.

Before the interim position, Garrison had served as CFO of Digital Lumens Inc.

Further, the company said that it has named David Fisher as Chief Transformation Officer.

In the pre-market activity, Harte Hanks stock is trading at $7.84, up 1.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

