Harsco Q4 Adj. EBITDA Within Its Guidance Range; Revenues Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Harsco Corp. (HSC) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.22 compared to $0.09, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million in the quarter, compared to the company's guidance range of $55 million to $62 million.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $16 million, compared to $9 million, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was $0.13 compared to a GAAP loss per share from continuing operations of $0.09.

Revenues from continuing operations were $462 million, an increase of 7 percent from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $446.18 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2022, the company estimates adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $0.50 - $0.66. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.77.

For first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $0.06 - 0.07.

