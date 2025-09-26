Harrow Agrees To Buy Melt Pharmaceuticals

(RTTNews) - Harrow Inc. (HROW), a provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions, said Friday it has agreed to acquire its former subsidiary, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Melt's lead investigational therapy, MELT-300, is a patented sublingual formulation combining fixed doses of midazolam and ketamine to provide rapid, predictable sedation and analgesia.

In November 2024, Melt reported positive topline results from its pivotal LOUISE Phase 3 trial, showing MELT-300 was statistically superior to both sublingual midazolam alone and placebo in achieving successful procedural sedation.

Harrow said it plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for MELT-300 to the FDA in 2027, with a potential U.S. launch targeted for 2028.

