Harrison Global, HYPRCOMMUNITY Join To Build AI-powered Global SNS Ecosystem

(RTTNews) - Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (BLMZ) has entered into a MoU with HYPRCOMMUNITY CO., a global content and data company developing a next-generation AI-based social media platform. The companies will collaborate across several key areas with the shared vision of establishing a AI-powered global SNS ecosystem.

HYPRCOMMUNITY's platform features a SNS interface built around short-form video content. Harrison Global will integrate its audio content and motion capture-based VTuber technology with HYPRCOMMUNITY's patented UI/UX technology and location-based real-time recommendation algorithm to deliver a new genre of AI avatar-powered social experiences. The partnership includes plans for joint business briefings and expansion into Silicon Valley.

"The collaboration with Harrison Global marks a meaningful step in uniting our technology with their unique VTuber content," said HYPRCOMMUNITY CEO Yang Dong Kook.

Harrison Global Holdings, formerly BloomZ Inc., is a holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, operating BloomZ Japan in Japan. BloomZ Japan is engaged in sound production for anime and games, as well as the management, training, and promotion of voice actors and VTubers.

BLMZ shares are up 95% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

