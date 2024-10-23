News & Insights

Harris Technology Group Sets 2024 AGM for Key Resolutions

October 23, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Harris Technology Group Limited (AU:HT8) has released an update.

Harris Technology Group Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 28 in Victoria, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Alan Sparks and Brett Crowley. The agenda also features approval of a Long Term Incentive Plan and a proposal to expand the company’s placement capacity by 10%. These decisions could shape the company’s strategic direction and impact its stock performance.

