News & Insights

Markets
HRMY

Harmony Biosciences To Acquire Zynerba Pharma For Up To $200 Mln

August 14, 2023 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) said that it agreed to acquire Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), a leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders, including Fragile X syndrome.

As per the terms of the deal, Harmony will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Zynerba for a purchase price of $1.1059 in cash per share, or $60 million in the aggregate payable at closing of the transaction plus one non-tradeable CVR representing the right to receive potential additional payments of up to $140 million or about $2.5444 in additional cash per share, for a total potential consideration of up to $200 million in cash.

Harmony noted that it will fund the transaction from its existing cash on hand. As of June 30, 2023, Harmony had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $429.6 million. Zynerba's existing cash and cash equivalent balance was about $36.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRMY
ZYNE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.