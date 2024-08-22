Harmonic's (HLIT) XOS Media Processor Implemented by Persidera

Harmonic Inc. HLIT has announced that its software-based XOS Advanced Media Processor solution is implemented by Persidera to enhance video delivery workflows.



Equipped with AI-driven video compression and quality optimization, the XOS processor allows Persidera to deliver clear, high-quality video at the lowest possible bitrates, added Harmonica.



For their next-generation video delivery infrastructure, Persidera required a technology partner that could provide adaptable and future-proof solutions. It was looking for a provider that offers robust support for IP-based DVB solutions, including SFN and T2 adaptation.



Persidera is leveraging the XOS Advanced Media Processor to enhance video delivery from its new broadcast center, equipped with a hybrid SDI and baseband-over-IP setup. The XOS processor boosts video quality with AI-driven compression and optimization and facilitates the integration of advanced features like HDR. With its adaptable support for SDI, as well as compressed and uncompressed IP transport systems, XOS is ideally suited for infrastructure migrations.



Harmonic highlighted that it provides one of the most bandwidth-efficient media processing solutions available, enabling broadcasters and video service providers such as Persidera to boost viewer satisfaction while cutting costs.

Harmonic Inc. Price and Consensus

Harmonic Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harmonic Inc. Quote

Harmonic, a leading provider of virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, helps media companies and service providers deliver high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers worldwide.



Harmonic's revenues for second-quarter 2024 fell 11% year over year to $138.7 million, which was at the upper end of its guidance. The broadband segment generated $92.9 million in revenues, down from $97.1 million the previous year but up 17% sequentially. The video segment generated $45.8 million in revenues compared with $58.9 million a year earlier, with a 6% sequential increase.



The company reaffirmed the broadband segment’s full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $460 million to $500 million, with an expected accelerated growth in 2025. It is enhancing profitability in the video sector and expanding its pipeline with new tier-1 SaaS and larger-scale appliance opportunities.



HLIT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 33% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 63.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

