Key Points - Earnings and revenue for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) surpassed Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter ended June 28, 2025, with non-GAAP EPS for Q2 2025 more than quadrupling analyst estimates.

- Backlog and deferred revenue (GAAP) fell to $504.5 million, down from $613.1 million in Q2 2024, even as bookings rebounded sharply to $158.4 million.

- Harmonic withdrew full-year 2025 guidance due to tariff and macroeconomic uncertainty but guided Q3 2025 GAAP revenue below prior quarter levels.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), a key technology provider for broadband and video streaming infrastructure, released its Q2 2025 results on July 28, 2025. The company recorded non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.09, well above the analyst consensus of $0.018 (non-GAAP)—a beat of 396.5%. Reported revenue was $138.0 million (GAAP). Reported revenue was $138.0 million, exceeding analyst estimates by 8%. Both the video and broadband segments exceeded their respective internal guidance. Despite these top- and bottom-line beats, year-on-year revenue was virtually flat, and management characterized the period as one of strong execution amid volatile market conditions and tariff-related uncertainty.

Metric Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.09 $0.02 $0.08 12.5 % Revenue (GAAP) $138.0 million $127.7 million $138.7 million (-0.5 %) Net Income (Non-GAAP) $10.3 million $9.3 million 10.8 % Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 54.1 % 53.1 % 1.0 pp Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $17.0 million $16.1 million 5.6 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Harmonic supplies the software and hardware behind broadband internet, cable television, and next-generation video streaming. Its business centers on two segments: Broadband, which delivers network access solutions for internet providers, and Video, which serves broadcasters and streaming media with cloud and appliance delivery platforms.

Recently, Harmonic’s strategy centers on software-led transformation, especially with its cOS virtualized broadband platform and VOS360 software-as-a-service (SaaS) for video. Success for the company now depends on innovating in fast-moving technologies, managing its concentrated customer base, and expanding internationally beyond North America.

Quarter in Review: Performance and Business Developments

The quarter featured clear financial outperformance. Harmonic’s non-GAAP earnings per share and GAAP revenue exceeded the high end of both its internal guidance and external analyst forecasts. Revenue (GAAP) was flat from the same period last year, but the company delivered improved profitability: Non-GAAP net income rose approximately 10.8% compared to Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA—a non-GAAP measure of core operating earnings—grew 5.6% compared to Q2 2024. The non-GAAP gross margin, which shows the percentage of revenue retained after direct costs, increased to 54.1% from 53.1% a year earlier.

Segment results painted a nuanced picture. Broadband segment revenue fell 6.5% to $86.9 million compared to Q2 2024, while its gross margin (non-GAAP) dropped to 46.5%—a decrease driven by less favorable product mix and $3 million in estimated tariff costs. Additionally, the cOS platform expanded to 136 customers and now manages 35.3 million cable modems. Harmonic also secured four new broadband wins, two of which were for fiber networks. The launch of the SeaStar Optical Node, a new fiber solution, underscored ongoing investment in technology.

Video performance was a highlight. Revenue for the Video segment (GAAP) grew by 11.6% to $51.1 million compared to Q2 2024. The segment’s non-GAAP gross margin improved to 67.0%, and adjusted EBITDA reached $6.2 million from a slight loss a year ago. Video SaaS revenue climbed to a record $15.4 million, with strength in live sports streaming cited as a contributor. Harmonic continued to emphasize hybrid deployments—offering both on-premises appliances and cloud-based SaaS—to meet shifting customer demands.

Bookings—a measure of new customer orders—surged over 100% compared to Q2 2024, hitting $158.4 million. Despite this, backlog and deferred revenue finished the quarter at $504.5 million, still well below the $613.1 million position of Q2 2024. The company ended the quarter with $123.9 million in cash, helped by strong operational cash flow even after repurchasing $14.0 million in stock during the quarter.

Customer concentration remains a material risk for Harmonic’s financials. At the end of FY2024, its largest customer represented 44% of annual revenue, and its top ten accounted for 72%. Management confirmed in Q1 2025 that customer buying patterns remained unchanged, but acknowledged that a downturn from one or two large customers would materially affect results. At the same time, Harmonic's geographic revenue mix remains heavily weighted to the Americas at 79%, with EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) still making up modest portions, and APAC seeing a small recent gain.

On the technology side, transition and innovation efforts continued. The company recently demonstrated a record-setting 14 Gbps download speed using DOCSIS 4.0 technology at the CableLabs Interop event, underlining leadership in next-generation broadband standards. In video, management cited positive trends for both appliances and SaaS, with record Video SaaS revenue of $15.4 million, especially in sports streaming verticals.

No changes to dividends were announced. HLIT does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Investor Considerations

With broadband segment revenue expected to remain subdued, Non-GAAP gross margin is forecast between 52.5% and 53.8%, and non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the $0.02 to $0.07 range, noticeably below this quarter’s performance. The company also estimated an additional $1 million tariff impact on margins, almost all in the broadband segment.

Harmonic withdrew its full-year 2025 guidance due to ongoing uncertainty around U.S. import tariffs and broader macroeconomic developments. Management explained, "we could see customers potentially delay orders or have some timing shift in orders, especially if the tariffs are significant," No clear earnings or revenue outlook was offered for the second half of the year, and the company is taking a cautious view on future demand from its largest clients until regulatory clarity improves.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.