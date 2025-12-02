Harmonic Partners DeFi Development to Boost Solana Validator Revenues

Harmonic Inc.’s HLIT open block-building infrastructure is powering DeFi Development Corp.’s Solana (SOL) validator operations, marking a significant step in the company’s strategy to optimize validator performance and strengthen long-term SOL accumulation.

Harmonic brings competition and choice to Solana’s block-building pipeline by enabling validators to select from multiple block candidates each slot rather than relying on a single builder. This increases revenue potential, enhances decentralization and gives operators more control over accepted order flow.

By integrating Harmonic, DeFi Development, the first public company with a treasury strategy focused on accumulating and compounding Solana, gains three key advantages. First, it can automatically select the most valuable block in each slot, boosting validator efficiency and increasing staking revenue.

Second, the system provides greater transparency and control, allowing DeFi Development to set builder preferences consistent with its responsibilities as a public company. Third, participating in a multi-builder environment diversifies block production and strengthens Solana’s overall resilience. This outcome directly supports the company’s long-term goal of compounding SOL and growing SOL-per-Share.

Harmonic Inc. Price and Consensus

Harmonic Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harmonic Inc. Quote

DeFi Development has already deployed Harmonic within its validator stack. It expects to see measurable improvements in performance and revenue capture in the coming weeks. DeFi Development plans to monitor results closely and share updates in future investor communications.

In November 2025, Harmonic expanded its partnership with Spectrum, which will deploy Harmonic’s cOS vCMTS platform, advanced network tools and DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Pebble-2 RPDs across its entire footprint. The upgrade supports Spectrum’s move to DOCSIS 4.0 services and lays the groundwork for future enhancements, including spectrum expansion and next-generation network capabilities.

Harmonic’s third-quarter performance surpassed expectations in both revenue and profitability for Broadband and Video. Broadband momentum was stronger than anticipated, with some customer orders arriving earlier than expected, while Video growth was driven by SaaS. The company expects Broadband revenue growth to build through 2026, supported by Unified DOCSIS 4.0 ramp readiness, major customer deployment plans and faster adoption across the Rest of the World.

HLIT’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Movement

Harmonic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Harmonic have plunged 27.1% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 90.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR. MU & STX sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while NTGR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Micron Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.36%. In the last reported quarter, MU delivered an earnings surprise of 5.9%. MU shares have skyrocketed 141.9% over the past year.

Seagate’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.95%. In the last reported quarter, STX delivered an earnings surprise of 10.59%. Its shares have surged 180% in the past year.

NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 138.1%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 233.3%. Its shares have increased 1.2% in the past year.

