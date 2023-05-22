News & Insights

Harmonic Names Walter Jankovic As CFO

May 22, 2023 — 05:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Harmonic (HLIT), a virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions company, announced on Monday the appointment of Walter Jankovic as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Jankovic has over 30 years of executive experience from a range of companies. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and general manager of Datacom business unit, at Lumentum, a provider of optical and photonic products. Prior to this, he served as president, optical connectivity, at Oclaro, Inc. which was acquired by Lumentum.

Monday, the stock closed at $16.41 in regular trading hours, down 1.68% or $0.28 a share, on Nasdaq.

