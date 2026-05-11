Harmonic Inc Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Harmonic Inc (HLIT) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.22 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $2.36 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Harmonic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $18.79 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.4% to $121.69 million from $84.87 million last year.

Harmonic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.22 Mln. vs. $2.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $121.69 Mln vs. $84.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.15 To $ 0.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 115 M To $ 125 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.57 To $ 0.67 Full year revenue guidance: $ 475 M To $ 495 M

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