Harmonic (HLIT) Revamps Rogers' Broadband Network With CableOS

Harmonic Inc. HLIT recently announced that it has teamed up with Rogers Communications Inc. RCI to enhance the latter’s multi-gigabit broadband services with the deployment of CableOS cloud-native converged core platform. This will boost Rogers’ cable and converged fiber-to-the-home services with distributed access architecture (DAA) and virtualized solutions, in turn, expanding its network reach.



Rogers is a Canada-based telco that provides FM radio, wireless phone calls and high-speed Internet services. With an industry exposure of more than six decades, the communications and media company mainly conducts its business operations in the fields of telephony and Internet, wireless communications and cable television. It drives local economies on the back of lucrative opportunities.



Harmonic’s industry-leading CableOS platform improves network performance with cloud-native virtualization and prepares for fiber deep and business-as-usual deployments for a smarter broadband network. This cost-effective solution will enable Rogers to deliver enhanced subscriber experiences, thanks to efficient bandwidth scaling.



The enhanced network setup will allow the telco to address customer connectivity requirements with ultra-fast broadband services, fueled by high security and reliability. It is worth mentioning that Harmonic has always been an avid patron of developing best-in-class virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions.



The CableOS virtualized cable access solution combines DOCSIS 4.0 functionality with a flexible pricing model and minimizes energy footprint to enhance network capacity. Driven by 24x7 secure operations, the platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to augment virtual reality experience. With an end-to-end DAA, the CableOS virtualized access solution strengthens turnkey deployment services and offers better connectivity with faster time-to-market.



Harmonic’s breakthrough cable broadband technologies — CableOS virtualized Cable Modem Termination System, Ripple Remote-PHY node and DAA — will allow Rogers to fully converge its data, voice and video services in the IP domain. This will minimize its space and power costs with higher availability for its customers.



Harmonic expects bulk deployments of DAA in the upcoming days despite growing challenges in the market. The San Jose, CA-based company’s CableOS Platform has been installed in more than 3 million cable modems across Asia, North America, Latin America and Europe.



Harmonic boasts a thriving ecosystem of technology partners that ensures access to a broad portfolio of third-party products and applications with seamless workflow integration. The latest network modernization initiative is likely to facilitate Harmonic to capture profitable business opportunities while transforming the cable industry on the back of its digital acceleration efforts and revenue-driving business model, thereby bolstering long-term growth.

Harmonic carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its shares have gained 60.6% compared with 16.3% growth of the industry in the past year.

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has skyrocketed 177.5% in the past year.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 14% upward over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 20.5% in the past year. QCOM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3%.

