Harmonic Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HLIT

In trading on Friday, shares of Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.56, changing hands as low as $9.29 per share. Harmonic, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLIT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.80 per share, with $13.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.30.

