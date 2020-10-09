Harmonic Boosts Broadband Expansion With CableOS Deployments

Harmonic Inc. HLIT has announced the deployment of breakthrough cable broadband technologies — CableOS virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). These cloud-native software-based solutions are known for adding new capabilities and proactively resolving technical issues while enhancing the network infrastructure. The much-awaited move will reinforce the growing influence of next-gen broadband networks, especially at a time when operators are migrating toward cost-effective and sustainable solutions to stay competitive.



It is worth mentioning that Harmonic has always been a keen patron of developing best-in-class virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions. The CableOS virtualized cable access solution combines DOCSIS functionality with a flexible pricing model and minimizes energy footprint to enhance network capacity. Supported with 24x7 secure operations, the innovative platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to augment virtual reality experience. With an end-to-end DAA, the CableOS virtualized access solution strengthens turnkey deployment services and offers better connectivity with faster time-to-market.



As part of the deployment, the San Jose, CA-based company’s solution has been installed in more than 2 million cable modems, out of which 1.4 million have been connected through DAA. Driven by recent deployments in collaboration with various operators, Harmonic has established 11 new CableOS customer deployments this year, bringing the tally to 38. The company will exhibit the cutting-edge virtualized and distributed access solutions in the upcoming virtual Cable-Tec Expo, some of them being CableOS Central and CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform. Harmonic expects to enhance innovative bandwidth expansion, thereby transforming the cable industry on the back of its growth momentum and technological prowess.



Harmonic anticipates bulk deployments of DAA in the upcoming days despite growing challenges in the market. Primarily, it competes with major bigwigs such as CommScope Holding Company COMM and Cisco Systems CSCO for a greater market share. The CableOS solution is considered an ideal solution among operators for a seamless network infrastructure. These solutions will enable the company to tap new business opportunities and enhance network quality with more flexibility. Harmonic’s efforts to reinforce its network infrastructure should help improve its competitive position in the foreseeable future.



Harmonic currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. The stock has returned 29.9% compared with 15.5% growth of the industry in the past three months.





Another prominent player in the industry is Corning Incorporated GLW, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 39.9%, on average.

