Harmoni Towers To Acquire Parallel Infrastructure From Apollo Global For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Harmoni Towers, a portfolio company of Palistar Capital LP Tuesday said it agreed to acquire Parallel Infrastructure from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO). Charlotte, North Carolina-based Parallel is a tower platform and build-to-suit provider. The financial term of the deal is not revealed.

Harmoni said the acquisition creates the fifth largest tower company and the second largest private independent tower company in the U.S. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

