News & Insights

Stocks
DE

Harley-Davidson Revises DEI Initiatives Under Activist Pressure

August 20, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson (HOG) has revised its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives following an ongoing campaign initiated by activist Robby Starbuck. This adjustment is part of a broader shift among companies re-evaluating their corporate social responsibility goals.

Wondering why companies pursue DEI initiatives? Well, these strategies aim to reduce workplace disparities and promote a more inclusive environment.

Major Changes

The company announced that it will no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign’s corporate equality index, a benchmark for LGBTQ+ employee inclusion. Further, Harley-Davidson clarified that it will review all sponsorships, focusing on retaining its “loyal riding community,” and will no longer set spending goals for suppliers owned by minorities or women.

The company also announced that its employee training materials will now be strictly business-focused, removing any “socially motivated content.” With these changes, Harley-Davidson aims to concentrate on promoting motorcycling and maintaining its core customer base.

Growing Industry Trend

The changes came after weeks of online criticism led by conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who has similarly targeted other companies, such as Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Deere (DE), with his campaigns.

Robby Starbuck, who has a large following on X (formerly Twitter), has used social media to challenge companies he believes are overly focused on DEI initiatives.

Is HOG a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, HOG has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buy and three Hold ratings. The analysts’ average price target on Harley-Davidson stock of $41.25 implies an upside potential of 12.09%. Shares of the company have gained 5.3% in the past three months.

See more HOG analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DE
HOG
TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.