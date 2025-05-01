Harley-Davidson Q1 Profit Drops, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $133.10 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $234.94 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.8% to $1.081 billion from $1.476 billion last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

