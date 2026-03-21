Harley-Davidson Executive Sells Over 4,000 Shares

Key Points

Charles Do sold 4,241 shares for a transaction value of ~$77,000 at around $18.09 per share on March 12, 2026.

The transaction represented the majority of Do's direct holdings, reducing his direct ownership to 183 shares post-transaction.

The sale comes as Harley continues to struggle with declining sales.

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A senior executive at Harley-Davidson, a global motorcycle manufacturer, sold shares amid a year of share price declines.

On March 12, 2026, Charles Do, a Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Senior Vice President in the Financial Services division, reported the direct open-market sale of 4,241 shares according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,241 Transaction value $77K Post-transaction shares (direct) 183 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($18.09); post-transaction value based on post-sale holding value of $3,288.51 as of March 12, 2026.

Key questions

How does this sale affect Charles Do's equity exposure to Harley-Davidson?

This transaction reduced Do's direct ownership in the company from 4,424 shares to 183 shares, resulting in a post-sale position representing 0.0002% of outstanding shares.

This transaction reduced Do's direct ownership in the company from 4,424 shares to 183 shares, resulting in a post-sale position representing 0.0002% of outstanding shares. Were any indirect holdings or derivative instruments involved in this transaction?

No. All shares sold were held directly, with no reported participation by trusts, family entities, or via derivative exercises.

No. All shares sold were held directly, with no reported participation by trusts, family entities, or via derivative exercises. How does the transaction size compare to prior activity by Do?

In the past year, Do executed one additional open-market sell transaction for 4,136 shares, which is similar in size to this current transaction and reduced his holdings to the same level (183 shares). This current sale maintains a consistent approach to reducing his holdings over time.

In the past year, Do executed one additional open-market sell transaction for 4,136 shares, which is similar in size to this current transaction and reduced his holdings to the same level (183 shares). This current sale maintains a consistent approach to reducing his holdings over time. What is the context of Harley-Davidson's stock performance at the time of sale?

Shares were priced at $18.09 per share for this transaction, while the stock closed at $17.97 on March 12, 2026, down 25.75% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.47 billion Net income (TTM) $338.74 million Dividend yield 4.14% 1-year price change -25.75%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 12, 2026.

Company snapshot

Manufactures and sells motorcycles, parts, accessories, and apparel; generates additional revenue through financial services, including retail and wholesale financing, and licensing.

Operates a dual-segment business model: the Motorcycles and Related Products segment drives sales through a global dealer network and e-commerce, while the Financial Services segment provides financing and insurance products to support vehicle purchases.

Targets retail motorcycle consumers globally, with a primary focus on the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific markets.

Harley-Davidson is a leading manufacturer in the recreational vehicle industry, leveraging a globally recognized brand and a vertically integrated business model. The company combines iconic motorcycle products with a robust financial services arm to facilitate sales and enhance customer loyalty. Strategic focus on brand heritage, global dealer relationships, and diversified revenue streams underpins its competitive positioning in the premium motorcycle market.

What this transaction means for investors

Do’s sell is consistent with his recent sells- selling shares gained through stock-based compensation to keep his personal stock holdings at a relatively low level. This transaction doesn’t look like anything out of the ordinary.



While Harley-Davidson remains an iconic American lifestyle brand, the business is suffering through a tough stretch. The recent stock price, hovering beween $17 and $19 a share, is well off the 52-week high of $31.25. Harley-Davidson’s stock hasn’t been this low since the depths of the COVID sell-off nearly six years ago. In Q4 of last year, revenue fell 28%, and management is guiding for a consolidated operating loss in 2026.

The longer-term story doesn’t look great, either. Harley’s core customer base is aging and shrinking, and the company has struggled to appeal to younger consumers. Part of the challenge is pricing, as Harleys tend to be more expensive than competitors’ alternatives. It’s clear Harley has work to do to turn the company’s fortunes around. For investors hoping for a rebound in the stock price, continued patience may be required.

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Toby Bordelon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.