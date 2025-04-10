Markets
HOG

Harley-Davidson Considers Strategic Alternatives For Its Financing Division : Report

April 10, 2025 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is considering strategic alternatives for its financing division, Harley-Davidson Financial Services or HDFS, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with an adviser to gauge interest in a potential sale, which could value the unit at over $1 billion. Potential buyers might include regional banks, private equity firms, and private credit organizations, the report suggests.

HOG closed Thursday's regular trading at $21.49 down $2.19 or 9.25%. But, in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.63 or 2.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.