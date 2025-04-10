Harley-Davidson Considers Strategic Alternatives For Its Financing Division : Report

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is considering strategic alternatives for its financing division, Harley-Davidson Financial Services or HDFS, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with an adviser to gauge interest in a potential sale, which could value the unit at over $1 billion. Potential buyers might include regional banks, private equity firms, and private credit organizations, the report suggests.

HOG closed Thursday's regular trading at $21.49 down $2.19 or 9.25%. But, in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.63 or 2.93%.

