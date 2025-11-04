Harley-Davidson Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $377.36 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $119.04 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to $1.073 billion from $876.40 million last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $377.36 Mln. vs. $119.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.10 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.073 Bln vs. $876.40 Mln last year.

