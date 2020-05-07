Harley-Davidson Appoints Jochen Zeitz As New President And CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) announced that Jochen Zeitz has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Zeitz has served as acting President and CEO since February 2020.

Zeitz will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. As previously disclosed, Thomas Linebarger, an independent member of Harley-Davidson's Board of Directors since 2008, has been appointed Presiding Director.

Prior to being named Chairman, acting President and CEO in February, Zeitz was a member of the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors since 2007 and established the Company's Brand and Sustainability Committee.

Previously, he served as Chairman and CEO of Puma for eighteen years from 1993 to 2011 and was also PUMA's CFO from 1993 to 2005. Zeitz remained Chairman of Puma after being appointed CEO of the Sport and Lifestyle division at luxury goods company Kering from 2011 to 2012. He then served as a director on Kering's Board of Directors from 2012-2016.

