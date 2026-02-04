Hardide (AIM:HDD) Price Target Decreased by 50.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Hardide (AIM:HDD) has been revised to 30.60 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 61.20 GBX dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 GBX to a high of 31.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.83% from the latest reported closing price of 20.70 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hardide. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDD is 0.26%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New Germany Fund holds 326K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

