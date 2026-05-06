Is Harbour Energy (HBRIY) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 240 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBRIY's full-year earnings has moved 126.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HBRIY has moved about 43.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 33% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nextracker (NXT) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.6%.

In Nextracker's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 103.2% so far this year, meaning that HBRIY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Nextracker falls under the Solar industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #204. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR and Nextracker. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.