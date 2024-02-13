HarborOne Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HONE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HONE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.06, changing hands as low as $10.02 per share. HarborOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HONE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.512 per share, with $13.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.07.
Also see: Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CEQP
PLAT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.