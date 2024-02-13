HarborOne Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HONE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HONE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.06, changing hands as low as $10.02 per share. HarborOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HONE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.512 per share, with $13.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.07.

