Harbor Active Small Cap Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SMLL

In trading on Friday, shares of the Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SMLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.61, changing hands as high as $20.71 per share. Harbor Active Small Cap shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMLL's low point in its 52 week range is $18.5756 per share, with $22.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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