Harbor Active Small Cap Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SMLL

Looking at the chart above, SMLL's low point in its 52 week range is $18.5756 per share, with $22.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.67.
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