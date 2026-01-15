Hara Capital Adds Noble Corp. Equity

Key Points

Hara Capital purchased 173,597 shares of Noble Corporation during the fourth quarter.

The position had a $4.9 million value at quarter end.

This new position represents 2.7% of Hara Capital's 13F reportable assets under management

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Hara Capital Loads Up Noble With 174K Shares Bought

On Jan. 15, Hara Capital LLC disclosed a new position in Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), acquiring 173,597 shares in the fourth quarter. Noble operates a global fleet of offshore drilling units, delivering contract services to major oil and gas producers worldwide.

Initiated a new position by purchasing 173,597 shares of Noble Corporation

The position had a $4.9 million value at year-end.

This new position represents 2.7% of Hara Capital's 13F reportable assets under management

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Jan. 15, Hara Capital LLC disclosed a new position in Noble Corporation, acquiring 173,597 shares during the fourth quarter.

What else to know

This was a new position for Hara Capital, representing 2.7% of its $179.74 million in reportable U.S. equity assets

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: PBF: $16.2 million (9.0% of AUM) NYSE: VAL: $8.5 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSE: NBR: $6.8 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: VGSH: $6.2 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: VGIT: $5.6 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of Jan. 14, shares of Noble Corporation were priced at $32.58.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $226.7 million Dividend Yield 6.1% Price (as of market close 2026-01-14) $32.58

Company snapshot

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor serving the global oil and gas industry. The company operates a diversified fleet of drilling units, enabling it to address a broad spectrum of offshore exploration and production needs.

Provides offshore contract drilling services, primarily through a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including floaters and jackups.

Generates revenue by leasing drilling rigs and related services to oil and gas exploration and production companies on a contract basis.

Main customers are global oil and gas companies seeking offshore drilling solutions for exploration and production projects.

What this transaction means for investors

Hara Capital's purchase of nearly 174,000 shares of Noble during the fourth quarter was a significant transaction for the firm. Valued at $4.9 million on Dec. 31, the holding became the firm's sixth-largest equity holding as of the end of 2025.

With equity holdings totaling $179.7 million, Noble accounted for 2.7% of its reported 13F assets. It didn't hold any Noble shares during the previous quarter.

Noble's shares have underwhelmed, including over the last year through Jan. 14, losing 2.9%. During this time, the S&P 500 Index gained 18.8%. While Noble's dividends produced a total return of 3.2%, that remained well below the index's 20.1%.

The company's results, like those of other contract drillers, are partly dependent on oil and gas prices. Noble's third-quarter revenue came in at $798 million, down 0.4% year over year. Management noted it had inked new contracts, and its backlog grew to $7 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 15, 2026.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Noble Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.