Happy Belly Continues Record Growth Streak

May 24, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Plant & Co Brands (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. has reported an impressive eighth consecutive record quarter and tenth consecutive quarter of quarter-over-quarter growth, with a notable 79% increase in total revenues to $1.88 million for Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. The company also achieved positive EBITDA in both its CPG and QSR divisions, highlighting strong organic sales and successful new restaurant openings, alongside improved gross profit margins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

