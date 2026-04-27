Hanwha Ocean Q1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Hanwha Ocean Co. (042660.KS) reported first quarter net profit of 500 billion Korean won compared to 216 billion won, prior year, an increase of 132%. Operating profit was 441 billion won compared to 259 billion won, up 71%.

First quarter revenue was 3.21 trillion Korean won compared to 3.14 trillion won, up 2% from last year. Commercial Vessel Business revenue was 2.8 trillion won, for the quarter.

Hanwha Ocean shares are trading at 1,34,300 korean won, down 0.44%.

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